Tarn Taran village incident: Brave ASI foils bid to rob bank, gets shot; critical

TARN TARAN : Four unidentified men attempted to rob cash from State Bank of India (SBI) Dhotian village branch at gunpoint in a broad daylight on Wednesday. Four unidentified men attempted to rob cash from State Bank of India (SBI) Dhotian village branch at gunpoint in a broad daylight on Wednesday.

According to the police, the robbery was foiled by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh, who was shot at by the robbers when he tried to catch them.

The incident took place at 12.20 pm when the bank employees were dealing with customers.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said four accused came on two motorcycles. “Three of them entered the bank while the fourth accused kept waiting outside. Soon after entering the bank, the trio started lining up the staff at gunpoint. A woman customer somehow managed to come out of the bank and informed the ASI who was sitting in a nearby shop,” he said.

“The ASI rushed towards the bank but the accused waiting outside alerted his aides. The three accused stormed out of the bank and when the ASI tried to catch them, one of the accused opened fire at him and fled. The ASI received bullet injuries in his stomach and leg,” the SSP said.

“The ASI showed exemplary courage. He was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be critical,” the SSP said.

The CCTV footage of the bank shows three men with covered faces carrying pistols in their hands.

The SSP said ₹20 lakh was deposited in the bank on Tuesday. “Our teams are working to ascertain the identity of the accused,” he added.

The police have booked unidentified persons for attempt to murder and under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including of armed robbery, and under the Arms Act at the Sarhali police station.