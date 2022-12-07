Tax exemption to Punjab taxi operators under consideration: Minister

: Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Wednesday that the state government is considering providing relief to taxi operators where at par tax exemption will be considered for taxi operators that was given to private bus operators during the Covid period.

While meeting representatives of the Punjab Taxi Operators Union, the minister said, “Now the government is considering giving tax exemption to taxi operators for the same period.”

Instructing officials to ensure a complete ban on agents in government offices, the minister assured taxi operators that they will not face any problem in RTA offices. He said most of the services of the department have been made online and some approval, which are yet manually, will be made online soon.

He asked the officials of the department to consider the demand of the taxi operators that local Punjab permit vehicles should be given online permission to go to neighbouring states. The department will also consider issuing a helpline number to solve the problems of taxi operators, he added.

