Teacher among 3 killed in road mishap in Himachal’s Sirmaur

Three people, including a female teacher, died and one person was critically injured when the car they were travelling in rolled down a 150-foot-deep gorge on Nahan-Kumarhatti-Shimla National Highway in Pachhad subdivision of Sirmaur district on Sunday night, said officials.

The mangled remains of the car after mishap in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur, on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased have been identified as Sirmaur residents – Reena Sharma, 48, Adhikari Jaitli, 65, and Urmil Jaitli, 60. Adhikari Jaitli’s 33-year-old son, Yashasvi Jaitli, was critically injured in the incident. After receiving initial treatment in Pachhad, Yashasvi was referred to Nahan Medical College.

According to reports, the accident occurred about 100 meters from the Sarahan bus stand when Abhikari Jaitli was driving home from Sarahan with his family around 7.30 pm, with his wife, son, and teacher, Reena Sharma.

Police said the car lost control at a sharp bend of the highway near Sarahan Hospital, broke through the roadside parapet and fell into the deep gorge.

As per the police there were four occupants in the car when it met with the accident. Two, including the teacher, died on the spot, while Urmil succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, they said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Pachhad Police immediately arrived at the scene, launched rescue operations, and transported the injured and the deceased to the Civil Hospital in Sarahan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pachhad Police immediately arrived at the scene, launched rescue operations, and transported the injured and the deceased to the Civil Hospital in Sarahan. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police said the bodies have been placed in the mortuary and will be handed over to the families after post-mortem on Monday morning.

The police have registered a case and initiated further proceedings. The cause of the accident has not yet been ascertained. The bodies will be handed over to families after postmortem.

The Pachhad administration has provided immediate relief of ₹25,000 each to the families of the deceased and ₹5,000 to the injured person.