Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Teacher booked for ‘sodomising’ student: Punjab child rights panel issues notice to Patiala SSP, seeks report by June 13

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Jun 05, 2025 06:06 AM IST

Punjab child rights panel said that they had taken a suo-motu cognisance of the matter and directed Patiala SSP to thoroughly investigate the case and file an action-taken report in the matter before the commission by June 13.

As the police are yet to arrest a teacher, who has been booked for reportedly sodomising a 15-year-old student in Nabha town of Patiala district, the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (PSCPCR) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Patiala SSP directing him to submit a report on the matter by June 13.

As the police are yet to arrest a teacher, who has been booked for reportedly sodomising a 15-year-old student in Nabha town of Patiala district, the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (PSCPCR) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Patiala SSP directing him to submit a report on the matter by June 13. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
As the police are yet to arrest a teacher, who has been booked for reportedly sodomising a 15-year-old student in Nabha town of Patiala district, the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (PSCPCR) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Patiala SSP directing him to submit a report on the matter by June 13. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The commission said that they had taken a suo-motu cognisance of the matter and directed Patiala SSP to thoroughly investigate the case and file an action-taken report in the matter before the commission by June 13.

The commission in its notice to SSP Patiala has stated that the commission is empowered to conduct a suo motu inquiry under Section 13 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, whenever there were violations of child rights.

“This is a serious issue. We will ensure that the police conduct a fair and speedy investigation into the case. Though the accused is a decorated teacher, we will ensure the rule of law prevails,” said Kanwardeep Singh, chairman, Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

When asked about the boy being threatened in the court by an unidentified individual, the chairman said that they would ensure the safety of the victim.

“We will take care of the safety of the victim. Besides, we will look after his mental health also,” said Singh.

The accused teacher is a physical education teacher at Government High School and was booked under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and 351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, Patiala police said raids were being conducted to nab the accused. The Punjab education department on Monday suspended the accused teacher.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Teacher booked for ‘sodomising’ student: Punjab child rights panel issues notice to Patiala SSP, seeks report by June 13
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On