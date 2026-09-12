Teachers’ body to stage dharna at Hisar varsity on Sept 15

In a meeting held on Friday, the executive committee of the Kurukshetra University Teachers’ Association (KUTA) decided to participate in the dharna to be held at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, on September 15 for their pending demands. The meeting also discussed the ongoing movement undertaken by the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (HFUCTO) regarding various long-pending issues concerning higher education and teachers, as well as its upcoming programmes. (HT File)

The meeting also discussed the ongoing movement undertaken by the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (HFUCTO) regarding various long-pending issues concerning higher education and teachers, as well as its upcoming programmes.

KUTA president Jitender Khatkar said that higher education is the foundation of any state’s social and economic development, and the quality of higher education cannot be strengthened by ignoring the legitimate demands of teachers and employees.

He said that ensuring an adequate number of regular teachers in universities and colleges, filling sanctioned vacant posts at the earliest, maintaining parity in service conditions for teachers and employees, and safeguarding their social and economic interests are of utmost importance.

Khatkar further said that delays in resolving long-pending demands directly impact the quality of higher education, the academic interests of students, and research activities.

“All sanctioned vacant posts in universities and colleges should be filled at the earliest, and the provision under which sanctioned posts remaining vacant for more than four years are deemed abolished should be withdrawn.

KUTA also supports the demands for raising the retirement age of university and college teachers to 65 years, converting SFS employees into budgeted employees, and providing a 100% government grant for salaries and pensions in universities and colleges,” he added.