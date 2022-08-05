Teachers’ post: Protesters don’t allow Lehra SDM to leave office for 6 hrs

SANGRUR: Residents of Lehal Khurd village on Thursday protested outside the Lehra sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office demanding creation of two additional posts of teachers at the primary school.

The protesting villagers blocked entry and exit points of Lehra SDM Navreet Kaur’s office and did not allow her to leave the premises for around six hours.

The protesters led by BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) gheraoed the office at around 12 noon and allowed the SDM to leave office only at around 6.30 pm.

A protester, Dharminder Singh, said, “The administration has transferred the head teacher and assured to accept our demand. We have now concluded our protest.”

SDM Navreet Kaur said that there are around 200 students and five posts of teachers, including one of head teacher and four of elementary teacher training (ETT) teachers. Against these posts, one head teacher, two ETT and a volunteer teacher were already working.

“Against that one post, we had deployed a new teacher on August 2, and he joined on August 3. They (residents) were also complaining about the head teacher that she is on long medical leave. Therefore, we have transferred her and informed the senior official about their demand of two more posts,” said the SDM.

