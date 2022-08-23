Teachers’ transfer policy, rationalisation of government schools: Villagers, students protest across Haryana

Opposing the Haryana education department’s move to rationalise government schools and teachers’ transfer policy, scores of villagers accompanied by students locked the main gate of government schools and raised slogans against the BJP-JJP government in many villages of Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar, Rewari, Fatehabad and other parts of the state on Monday. Recently, the government has decided to merge a total of 105 government schools across the state due to low enrolment. In some districts, the villagers and students are protesting against the rationalisation policy while in other districts, they are lodging their protest against the new teachers’ policy.

The residents of Bisoha village in Rewari’s Kosli said a total of 118 students, out of which 80 are girls, have been enrolled at the village government school but their studies will be impacted after 10 out of 13 teachers will be transferred and no new teacher will join the school.

“We will continue the protest until the government cancels the transfer of these teachers. If these teachers will be transferred and no new teacher will join the school, how will the students complete their syllabus? The Haryana government’s rationalisation and transfer policies were aimed at destroying the education system in government schools in rural areas,” the villagers of Bisoha village said.

The residents of Munda Khera village in Jhajjar have locked the main gate of their village government school while protesting against the transfer of teachers and scrapping a few posts of post graduate teachers from the school.

Jangbir Singh, a resident of Munda Khera, said the teachers of mathematics, Hindi, Sanskrit and drawing subjects have been transferred and posts of teachers of chemistry, fine arts and mathematics had been abolished.

“The post of the principal is lying vacant here. We urge the government to revoke the transfer and rationalisation policy,” he added.

A teacher posted at Munda Khera village said the school’s enrolment was 116 in 2016 and it has raised to 250 this session.

“In the last year’s Class 10 results, a total of 28 students out of 37 had bagged merit and this school is known for its result and discipline,” the teacher added.

The residents protested outside the government schools at Palri, Chandeni and Birhi Kalan villages of Charkhi Dadri district. In Hisar, the locals locked the main gate of the school at Parbhuwala village after the posts of science, mathematics and English teachers have been abolished. The angry villagers submitted a memorandum to the Barwala block education officer (BEO), Gyanender Singh to be sent to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar while urging him to take back the rationalisation and transfer policy.