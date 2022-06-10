Ludhiana | Teachers won’t do non-teaching jobs: Education minister
Regional english language office (RELO), Washington DC, in collaboration with the state government and the department of school education at Punjab Agriculture University, held a workshop for english teachers on Thursday.
As many as 320 teachers of subjects including english and social studies from across the state participated in the workshop.
The training session was attended by state education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and principal advisor to director education, GNCT of Delhi, Shailendra Sharma.
Hayer lent an attentive ear to the grave problems being faced by teachers in their respective schools and assured them an immediate solution in the times to come.
He appreciated the efforts made by the teachers for the overall progress and development of the students.
The minister, while exhorting teachers to keep their focus only on teaching, assured that soon, they will be freed from all the non-teaching tasks. Hayer also promised to incorporate all possible ideas and methodologies from foreign countries if ever needed to bring quality education in Punjab.
American Embassy’s regional english language officer Ruth Goode, specialist Shweta Khanna, and mentor teacher and english language teacher at directorate of education, GNCT of Delhi, Manu Gulati termed the workshop as very subjective as they had an interactive session with students and teachers.
