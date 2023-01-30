Teaching, non-teaching staff in Chandigarh aided colleges to intensify protest

The teaching and non-teaching staff at privately managed, government-aided colleges have decided to intensify their protest against the UT administration in the coming days.

The decision was taken during a joint action committee (JAC) meeting of the Chandigarh College Teachers’ Association and the non-teaching staff union on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the staff at government-aided colleges suspended academic and administrative work on January 25 to protest the UT administration’s failure to implement central service rules for teachers as per the MHA notification from March last year and the 6th pay commission for the non-teaching staff.

JAC members said a meeting has been arranged with the education secretary on January 31, adding, “In absence of any positive outcome of the meeting, the teaching and non-teaching staff of aided colleges will hold a total education bandh, and no academic or administrative work will be carried out.”

As per the protest schedule, the JAC said a dharna on February 1 from 10 am to 2 pm will be held at DAV College, Sector 10, followed by one in MCM College, Sector 36, on February 2, and a protest at SGGS College, Sector 26 on February 3. Similar protests have been scheduled till February 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}