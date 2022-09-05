Team in Haryana probing Phogat’s death has vital clues: Goa DGP

: The Goa police team in Haryana probing the death of Sonali Phogat has gathered vital clues, a senior Goa police official has said, assuring to bring the case to its logical end, amid repeated demands by the BJP leader’s family for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goa’s Director General of Police Jaspal Singh that the direction of the investigation could change after the team returns to Goa based on the evidence they gather.

“As they gather clues, they will stay there for as long as they are required to verify those clues and the investigation will proceed based on the evidence they gather during the visit to Haryana,” Singh said.

Singh’s comments came as Phogat’s family has been repeatedly expressing its dissatisfaction with the probe by the Goa police team and pressing for a CBI investigation into the case.

“The Goa police track record especially in homicidal cases is excellent. We have worked out 100% of the murder cases from here and our conviction rate too is very good. We are a capable police force and we consider ourselves very capable of taking this case to its logical end,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh said that they are receiving all cooperation from the Haryana police and Phogat’s family and there is no complaint that the police from there are not cooperating with the Goa probe team.

So far, the Goa police team in Haryana has made visits to various properties owned by Phogat to verify allegations made by her brothers that she was murdered by her personal assistant and accused in the case Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh to grab her properties and benefit from her assets. The police have also sealed her locker, and took into possession her three diaries, besides questioning people linked with Phogat. They have also collected bank details of Sangwan.

The Goa police have so far arrested five people, including Sangwan and Sukhwinder. ENDS

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}