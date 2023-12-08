Team of doctors keeping watch on Balwant Singh Rajoana

Death row convict in former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case Balwant Singh Rajoana continued his hunger strike inside the Patiala central jail on Thursday. Balwant Singh Rajoana (ANI file)

The Akal Takht had on Wednesday directed Rajoana to end his hunger strike in Patiala jail and sought the withdrawal of the mercy petition filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) before the President in 2012 in view of its prolonged pendency.

A team of doctors is learnt to have been constantly checking on Rajoana’s health twice a day. Jail superintendent Manjit Singh Sidhu said a team of medical specialists from Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital is conducting health checkup of Rajoana. “His (Rajoana) health is fine, on account of doctors. A team of doctors is conducting a checkup twice a day,” said Manjit Singh.

As per the jail doctors, “As of now, all test reports of the convict are normal so far and he is being constantly monitored.”

Rajoana’s sister Kamaldeep Kaur has requested the Akal Takht jatehdar to meet him once again to persuade him to end his hunger strike.

After meeting the Sikh clergy, jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had asked the SGPC to review its decision not to withdraw the mercy petition if the Centre does not commute convict’s death sentence till December 31.