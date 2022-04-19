Technical sessions, laser show mark Chandigarh Yoga College event

Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, ministry of Ayush, organised an event “Yogotsav-2022” on Tuesday as a prelude to 8th International Day of Yoga (June 21).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event comprised three sessions, the first of which was on common yoga protocol at Rock Garden from 6 am onwards. The session commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

Officials of the Chandigarh administration, including Nitin Kumar Yadav, home secretary; Vijay Nameorao Zade, finance secretary; Yashpal Garg, health secretary; Hargunjit Kaur, special secretary, tourism; Purva Garg, education secretary; Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner, and Amit Kumar, additional deputy commissioner, were present on the occasion.

Purohit, in his inaugural address, motivated everyone to adopt a healthy lifestyle and released a book titled “Nutritional Status of Adolescent Girl: An Intervention Study” authored by Sapna Nanda, the principal of Government Yoga College. The session was conducted by Roshanlal, coordinator of this event and had more than 500 participants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second session started at 10 am and comprised five technical sessions on the themes yoga, meditation, and neurosciences. The sessions were conducted by experts including by BK Ankush from Brahma Kumari Ishwari Vishwavidyalaya; Akshay Anand from PGIMER; Sushil Chandra from DRDO, New Delhi, and Bhavya from Neuphony, Germany

The third session was a cultural-cum-laser show which was held in the evening at the Sector 17 Plaza. The highlight of the session was the laser show on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, musical yoga demonstration and traditional folk dances.