Technical snags hit PDS in district, over 60% beneficiaries await ration

More than two weeks after wheat distribution began under the Public Distribution System (PDS), over 60% beneficiaries in Ludhiana are yet to receive their entitlement as persistent technical glitches continue to hamper the process. With only 38% distribution completed so far, depot holders are struggling with repeated machine failures, verification errors, and software issues that have significantly slowed down the drive, raising concerns over whether the administration will be able to complete distribution by the end of the month. According to depot operators, technical issues have increased the time required to serve each beneficiary, resulting in long queues and reduced daily distribution. (HT File)

The distribution process, which started on May 25, has witnessed frequent disruptions due to problems in the digital system used for beneficiary verification and ration allocation. Depot holders said machines often restart automatically while generating slips, beneficiary data frequently fails to appear on the screen, and verification processes take considerably longer than usual.

According to depot operators, technical issues have increased the time required to serve each beneficiary, resulting in long queues and reduced daily distribution. In several cases, beneficiaries are being issued slips for different months separately, while verification errors are further delaying the process.

Officials said the problem has become more complicated this month because ration distribution is being carried out alongside the ongoing ‘Meri Rasoi’ ration kit scheme. While wheat is being distributed under the PDS, beneficiaries are also entitled to additional ration kits, increasing the workload at depots.

Adding to the challenge, depot holders alleged that the supply of ration kits has also not been consistent. The kits are being produced and supplied from Khanna, but several depots have reported shortages and delays in receiving the required stock, further affecting the pace of distribution.

District food and supplies controller (East) Lakhvir Singh acknowledged the slowdown and attributed it largely to technical issues in the system.

“Technical glitches are being reported regularly. In some cases, machines restart while generating slips, and at times, beneficiary data does not appear properly. The matter has already been brought to the notice of the head office, and efforts are being made to resolve the issues. Despite these challenges, we are working to complete the distribution process by the end of the month,” he said.

Lakhvir Singh said that only around 38% distribution had been completed so far despite nearly 15 days having passed since the drive began. He, however, expressed confidence that the pace would improve once the technical issues are resolved.

On the continuation of the additional ration kit scheme, he said the ‘Meri Rasoi’ initiative would continue until August, and beneficiaries would keep receiving kits along with their regular entitlements.

The slow pace of distribution has sparked concerns among beneficiaries, particularly daily wage earners and economically weaker families who depend on subsidised foodgrains for their monthly needs. With more than half the eligible population still waiting for their quota, officials are racing against time to clear the backlog before the month-end deadline.

For now, both beneficiaries and depot holders remain at the mercy of a digital system that appears to be struggling under the weight of the ongoing distribution exercise.