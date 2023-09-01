Experts inspire youth at Chitkara University’s TEDx event

Chitkara University, Punjab, hosted TEDx Chitkara University Punjab event on the university’s campus on Friday.

Chitkara University, Punjab, hosted TEDx Chitkara University Punjab event on the university’s campus on Friday. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event was attended by thought leaders and visionaries across diverse fields, including Rajat Grover, a human resources professional; Prince Narula, a renowned model and actor; and Saumya Kulshreshtha, a dynamic entrepreneur. They presented transformative ideas spanning a spectrum of subjects from mindset and success strategies to navigating economic downturns.

Prince Narula, a young artist from the region, celebrated for his multifaceted achievements encompassing acting, modeling, singing, and winning reality shows such as “Roadies”, “Splitsvilla”, and “Bigg Boss”, shared his journey from challenges to triumphs. He highlighted the transformative power of persistence and dedicated effort. Reflecting on the event, he expressed, “This platform has ignited intellectual curiosity and is bound to inspire impactful change. I hold the firm belief that every student here is destined for greatness.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajat Grover, a Chitkara University alumnus, offered insights on ‘Mindset and failure: RG way for success”. He delved into the significance of cultivating a resilient mindset to overcome obstacles and achieve success. Meanwhile, Sourav Roy, a distinguished international broadcast journalist, also a professor of practice at Chitkara University, talked on the subject “Being work ready, world ready — Thriving amid economic downturn”. Both the speakers shed light on adapting to economic shifts and carving out pathways to success, resonating deeply with the audience.

Saumya Kulshreshtha, an educator, entrepreneur, and marketer, delivered a talk titled “The entrepreneurial compass — Navigating challenges with a creative mindset”. She underscored the role of creativity in entrepreneurship and how harnessing a creative approach can be a driving force for success.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entrepreneur and startup advocate Charan Lakkaraju shared insights in his presentation, “What to learn from a failed entrepreneur?” He lauded the efforts of Chitkara University towards nurturing an environment of innovative discourse, collaboration, and transformative thinking. He noted, “Attendees have been granted a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge ideas, challenge established norms, and connect with likeminded individuals committed to fostering a positive change.”

Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of Chitkara University, lauded the event for embodying the university’s commitment to nurturing a community of change-makers endowed with the capacity to reshape the future. She underscored that the compelling dialogues delivered by the speakers ignited creativity, nurtured meaningful connections, and spurred insightful conversations, all of which hold the potential for substantial impact.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}