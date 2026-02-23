Tee Birds crowned Panchkula golf league champions

The Panchkula Golf League Season 2 on Sunday concluded in style at the Panchkula Golf Club, with Tee Birds crowned champions after two weeks of high-intensity competition, strategic matchplay battles, and team contests. Shivalik Swingers finished as runners-up following a closely contested final, while Clubs on Flames secured third place after defeating Golfing Eagles in the playoff earlier in the day. In the championship final, Tee Birds defeated Shivalik Swingers 4.5-2.5 (4 wins, 1 loss, 1 tie). (HT Photo)

The prize distribution ceremony was presided over by chief guest, Dr Chander Shekhar Khare, IAS. Tee Birds took home the grand prize of ₹8 lakh, followed by Shivalik Swingers with ₹6 lakh, and Clubs on Flames receiving ₹3 lakh.

Season 2 featured 16 teams of 16 players each, competing across round robin and knockout stages. The league phase tested individual consistency through the stableford format, while the knockout rounds adopted a fourball better ball matchplay structure.

In the championship final, Tee Birds defeated Shivalik Swingers 4.5-2.5 (4 wins, 1 loss, 1 tie). Singles matches were evenly shared, with Col Rajiv Bahl winning 2 & 1 for Shivalik Swingers and Brig HPS Dhillon claiming a 2 & 1 victory for Tee Birds.

The match turned in favour of Tee Birds during the doubles. B Chandra Sekhar and Kulwinder Singh set the pace with a dominant 5 & 3 win, followed by a 2 & 1 victory from Parminder Singh Sodhi and R K Meena. Vivek Sharma and Rahul Batra added a hard-fought 1-up win. Shivalik Swingers managed to secure one doubles contest 2 up and halved another. Tee Birds’ ability to convert key moments in the doubles ultimately sealed their championship.