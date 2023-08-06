Teen boy stabbed, robbed of 600 in Chandigarh, 4 held

Two teenagers and their two juvenile accomplices stabbed a 15-year-old boy in the leg and robbed him of ₹600 in Sector 24, police said on Saturday. The accused stabbed the boy in the leg and snatched his wallet containing ₹ 600. (HT)

All accused, including Ajay Kumar, alias Kala, 18, and Sunil, alias Beggi, 19, both residents of Sector 25, have been arrested.

They were sent to judicial custody, while their juvenile accomplices, aged 16 and 17, were sent to juvenile home. They have been booked under Sections 392, 324, 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 11 police station.

Woman’s gold chain snatched in Sector 49

A man on foot snatched a 45-year-old woman’s gold chain while she was out for a walk in Sector 49 on Friday night. The victim, Gaytri Devi told the police that a man suddenly crept up on her and fled after snatching her gold chain. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered at the Sector 49 police station.

Man held for smuggling Chandigarh liquor into Haryana

Panchkula Over seven months after the crime branch, Sector 26, Panchkula, arrested a truck driver with 537 bottles of liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh only, the main accused behind the smuggling racket has been nabbed. Identified as Sandeep, 30, he hails from Sonepat. Police said the accused used to purchase liquor bottles from Chandigarh and sold them for higher rates in Haryana. He was produced before a court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. In December 2022, the crime branch had nabbed a truck driver, Narender from Gohana, with 537 liquor bottles. Narender had told police that he was paid ₹20,000 by Sandeep for transporting liquor from Chandigarh to Sonepat. Sandeep was escorting the truck. Police have also recovered the vehicle used by Sandeep.