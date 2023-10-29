Teen dies of knife injury as scooter skids in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

A 17-year-old boy died in a freak accident after his speeding scooter skidded in Ram Darbar on Friday. Chandigarh Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter. (iStock)

A knife in his pocket, and not the accident, was what caused the fatal injury in the teenager’s chest, said police.

The deceased was a Class 11 student at a Sector-47 school and a resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar. He was riding pillion behind his friend, aged 16, who also suffered a knife injury in the abdomen.

Police officials said the duo had received a call from their friend about a brawl around 9.30 pm, following which they both were speeding towards the spot without helmets and carrying knives in their pockets. On the way, their scooter skidded, causing them to fall, when the knife in the 17-year-old’s pocket pierced near his heart.

A passer-by, Rajat who was walking his dog, rushed the teenagers to GMCH, Sector 32, in his car. But the 17-year-old was declared dead and the other teenager underwent treatment and was stated to be out of danger.

Doctors alerted the police, who reached the hospital and also inspected the spot.

“Prima facie, there is no foul play, but we are still investigating from all possible angles. They were going to help their friends caught in a brawl,” a senior police officer said.

Police handed over the body to the kin following autopsy. Police at the Sector 31 police station have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

Speeding car leaves biker dead in Raipur Rani

Panchkula A speeding car claimed the life of a 35-year-old motorcyclist in Raipur Rani, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Raipur Rani.

His cousin, Rajesh Kumar of Mauli village, Raipur Rani, who works as a masonry contractor, told the police that on Thursday, he was returning from Barwala on his scooter after finishing work.

Around 8 pm, when he reached near Sibish poultry farm, a car, bearing a Haryana registration number, hit a motorcycle moving ahead of him. He stopped to help the victim and realised the motorcyclist was his cousin Ravinder Kumar.

Rajesh said the car driver stopped at a distance, but drove off as a crowd started gathering.

Ravinder was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was declared brought dead. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Raipur Rani police station against the unidentified car driver on Rajesh’s complaint.

