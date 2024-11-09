Teen snatches woman’s gold earring in Chandigarh’s Sector 44, held

A 19-year-old Ludhiana resident was arrested for snatching a woman’s gold earring her house in Sector 44 on Thursday. Identified as Vikramjit Singh, the accused works as a helper at a shop in Chandigarh, said police. (iStock)

The victim, Sakuntla Devi, 54, who works as a peon at St Xavier’s School in the same sector, had reported that the snatching occurred around 1.20 pm as she was returning home after work.

According to Sakuntla Devi, a young man on a black motorcycle approached her from behind. He was wearing a cap, a cream shirt, jeans and sports shoes. Assuming he might ask for directions, she slowed down. However, the youth swiftly reached out with his left hand and snatched the gold earring from her right ear, before speeding off on his bike.

Acting swiftly, police arrested the accused within 24 hours on Friday. He is facing charges under Section 304-B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.