Teenager stabbed to death in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

A 19-year-old boy was brutally stabbed to death at Ram Darbar Mandi Ground on Saturday night after being attacked by a group of 3-4 youths. Upon receiving information, Chandigarh Police reached the spot and initiated investigation into the matter. (iStock)

The incident occurred around 10 pm when the victim, a resident of Ram Darbar, was out for a stroll with his friends. Suddenly, a group of boys cornered him and attacked him with a knife, leading to his death

According to police sources, the attack was a fallout of an enmity over a girl. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated investigation into the matter.