Teenager stabbed to death in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 23, 2025 09:24 AM IST

The incident occurred around 10 pm when the victim, a resident of Ram Darbar, was out for a stroll with his friends.

A 19-year-old boy was brutally stabbed to death at Ram Darbar Mandi Ground on Saturday night after being attacked by a group of 3-4 youths.

Upon receiving information, Chandigarh Police reached the spot and initiated investigation into the matter. (iStock)
Upon receiving information, Chandigarh Police reached the spot and initiated investigation into the matter. (iStock)

The incident occurred around 10 pm when the victim, a resident of Ram Darbar, was out for a stroll with his friends. Suddenly, a group of boys cornered him and attacked him with a knife, leading to his death

According to police sources, the attack was a fallout of an enmity over a girl. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated investigation into the matter.

