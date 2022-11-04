Tehsildar fined for dereliction of duty

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:13 AM IST

Taking strict action against Kaban Lakra, then posted as tehsildar, Bahadurgarh, the commission also ordered to give ₹ 10,000 compensation ( ₹ 5,000 each) to the applicant

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Haryana Right to Service (RTS) Commission has imposed a fine of 40,000 on a tehsildar for delay in furnishing the mutation of two registries.

Taking strict action against Kaban Lakra, then posted as tehsildar, Bahadurgarh, the commission also ordered to give 10,000 compensation ( 5,000 each) to the applicant.

An official spokesperson said in a statement that the commission had recently received an e-mail from Chinmaya Sharma of Jhajjar district. In this case, the land which was in the name of complainant’s mother Usha Sharma was to be transferred to Chinmaya through a gift deed.

The complainant had raised a mutation request in May 2021 in tehsil office, Bahadurgarh. The time limit for providing uncontested mutation under the Haryana Right to Service Act is 30 days. However, the complainant was made to run from pillars to post to get his work done, the spokesperson said.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the commission sought a report in the matter from the sub-divisional officer, Bahadurgarh.

“The sub-divisional officer informed that there was a deliberate delay by the then tehsildar, Bahadurgarh, Kaban Lakra in furnishing the mutation for two registries,” the spokesperson said.

