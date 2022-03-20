Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Temperature crosses 34°C in Chandigarh, five notches above normal
chandigarh news

Temperature crosses 34°C in Chandigarh, five notches above normal

IMD officials said though a weak western disturbance was active over Chandigarh, it didn’t have much effect in bringing down the temperature
This was the first time this year that the temperature crossed the 34°C degree mark in Chandigarh, according to the India Meteorological Department. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 03:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The city’s temperature continued its upward run, going up from 33.3°C on Friday to 34.1°C on Thursday.

This was the highest maximum temperature this year so far and also the first time it crossed the 34°C degree mark, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials said though a weak western disturbance was active over the region, it didn’t have much effect in bringing down the temperature. At 34.1°C, the maximum temperature was five notches above normal.

The minimum temperature, though slightly lower at 21.1°C from 21.7°C on Friday, was also 7.5 degrees above normal.

In the next three days, the day temperature may shoot up to 36°C, but the night temperature may dip to anywhere between 19°C and 20°C.

