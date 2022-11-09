temperatures drop to below zero in Gulmarg, Pahalgam as MeT predicts more snow

Night temperatures dropped below zero in Kashmir’s tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam as the weather office predicted another spell of rain and snowfall from Wednesday.

The meteorological department(MeT) said that the weather remained partly cloudy on Tuesday while the temperatures dropped during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

“The weather was largely dry on Tuesday but we expect wet weather again from Wednesday,” said an official of MeT.

Jammu and Kashmir is under the grip of back-to-back western disturbances bringing rain and snow intermittently since October 31.

In an update, MeT said that temperatures dropped in the ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir and the forest resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir below zero last night.

“In Pahalgam, the temperature was recorded at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius,” MeT said in a statement. Leh recorded minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.

“Light to moderate rain or snowfall over higher reaches is expected at many places from November 9 to 11. There is no forecast of any major precipitation during this spell,”

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said.

He said from November 12 to 16, the weather is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy.

“Snowfall and low temperatures may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar highway, Leh-Manali road during November 10-11,” the director cautioned.