Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Temple priest, minor’s killing: NIA summons Cong leader Mand to record statement
chandigarh news

Temple priest, minor’s killing: NIA summons Cong leader Mand to record statement

According to the police, activists of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) were behind the killing. Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand had visited the priest in DMCH, Ludhiana, and condemned the KTF chief for unleashing a cowardly attack on two innocent residents of his village in order to spread terror
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the January 31, 2021, killing of a temple priest and a 15-year-old girl at Bhar Singhpura village in Phillaur, has summoned a Congress leader from Ludhiana on April 18 to record his statement.
Published on Apr 14, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the January 31, 2021, killing of a temple priest and a 15-year-old girl at Bhar Singhpura village in Phillaur, has summoned a Congress leader from Ludhiana on April 18 to record his statement.

According to the police, activists of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) were behind the killing. Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand had visited the priest in DMCH, Ludhiana, and condemned the KTF chief for unleashing a cowardly attack on two innocent residents of his village in order to spread terror.

Mand, while sharing the content of the summons, said he was asked by the NIA to appear in person on April 18 at the Sector 51 office in Chandigarh.

The government had in 2020 attached the properties of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Jalandhar, who is living in Canada. Nijjar owned 11 kanal 13 marla land at Bhar Singhpura village in Phillaur, Jalandhar.

A few months after the incident, two members of KTF had shot at a temple priest and a 15- year- old girl in the same village. On May 23, last year the Punjab Police had nabbed two KTF operators in this connection.

RELATED STORIES

Mand said he will fully cooperate with the NIA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP