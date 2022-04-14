Temple priest, minor’s killing: NIA summons Cong leader Mand to record statement

Ludhiana: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the January 31, 2021, killing of a temple priest and a 15-year-old girl at Bhar Singhpura village in Phillaur, has summoned a Congress leader from Ludhiana on April 18 to record his statement.

According to the police, activists of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) were behind the killing. Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand had visited the priest in DMCH, Ludhiana, and condemned the KTF chief for unleashing a cowardly attack on two innocent residents of his village in order to spread terror.

Mand, while sharing the content of the summons, said he was asked by the NIA to appear in person on April 18 at the Sector 51 office in Chandigarh.

The government had in 2020 attached the properties of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Jalandhar, who is living in Canada. Nijjar owned 11 kanal 13 marla land at Bhar Singhpura village in Phillaur, Jalandhar.

A few months after the incident, two members of KTF had shot at a temple priest and a 15- year- old girl in the same village. On May 23, last year the Punjab Police had nabbed two KTF operators in this connection.

Mand said he will fully cooperate with the NIA.