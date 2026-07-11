Tenants beat landlord to death in Hoshiarpur

Attacked with a spade handle by his tenants after he demanded overdue rent, a 57-year-old man died in Dasuya, officials said on Friday. Hoshiarpur police said two accused, both natives of Nalanda district in Bihar, were arrested on July 7, while efforts were underway to apprehend the third accused. (HT)

The victim, Naresh Kumar, who was attacked on July 6, succumbed to his injuries at the Dasuya civil hospital after battling for life for four days.

Police said Naresh, a Dasuya resident, ran a tailoring shop in Old Suniara Bazar and had rented out the upper portion of his old house in Kaintha Mohalla to migrant labourers from Bihar.

On July 6, one of the tenants, Guddu, allegedly called Naresh over on the pretext of clearing three months of unpaid rent.

Naresh and his son Sahil Kumar went to collect the rent around 3.30 pm and Sahil waited outside in the street while his father went upstairs, police said.

According to the FIR, Sahil suddenly heard a commotion and rushed upstairs, where he found Guddu’s wife, Sita, and her brother-in-law Shatthu abusing and assaulting his father with a wooden spade handle.

The FIR stated that when Sahil tried to rescue his father, the accused pushed Naresh down the staircase and fled by jumping across adjoining rooftops after issuing threats.

Police said Naresh sustained serious head and other injuries and was rushed to the Dasuya civil hospital. He was later referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar. His family brought him back to the civil hospital on Thursday, where he died on Friday morning.

An FIR was initially registered against the three accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Dasuya SHO Daljit Singh said provisions relating to murder had been added to the FIR following Naresh’s death.

He said Guddu and Sita, both natives of Nalanda district in Bihar, were arrested on July 7, while efforts were underway to apprehend the third accused, Shatthu. The SHO said further investigation was underway.