Tender of company responsible for waste collection in Gurugram cancelled: Rao Inderjit

Union minister of state (independent charge) Rao Inderjit Singh on Sunday said significant improvements in cleanliness across Gurugram will soon be visible. Union minister of state (independent charge) Rao Inderjit Singh on Sunday said significant improvements in cleanliness across Gurugram will soon be visible. (HT File)

The Gurugram Lok Sabha MP, who holds the portfolio of ministry of statistics and programme implementation, ministry of planning, stated that the state government has cancelled the tender of Eco Green, the company responsible for waste collection in Gurugram.

In a statement, the Union minister of state said that he had raised this demand with the state government during the Lok Sabha elections. He stated that the government has directed the district administration and municipal corporation officers to form a joint team to provide a better environment to the public.

The officers concerned have also been instructed to prioritise resolving any complaints related to cleanliness and to obtain feedback after addressing them.

He was speaking on the occasion of foundation stone-laying ceremony of Jat Bhavan in Gurugram’s Sector 10. Singh said that to alleviate traffic congestion in Gurugram, roads and underpasses have been constructed. Additionally, efforts to connect Old Gurugram with the Metro are progressing on the ground. He said that Gurugram, known globally as Millennium City, will have the facilities of an international city within the next five years. On this occasion, he also honoured dignitaries who financially contributed to the building’s construction with mementos.

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala was also present on the occasion, according to a press statement.