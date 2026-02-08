Tender process for Renuka Dam project commences: Himachal legislator

The tender process for the long-pending Renuka Dam project has commenced, informed legislator from Renuka ji assembly constituency. Renuka ji assembly constituency legislator Vinay Kumar. (File)

“The commencement of the tender process for the long-pending Renuka Dam project. This is a major step towards development of the Renuka Assembly constituency and adjoining areas,” said Vinay, who is also the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief.

Kumar informed that the list of families affected by the dam project has now been expanded to include around 150 landless and homeless families. “These landless and shelterless families have also been included among the project-affected persons so that they receive relief and justice,” he said.

Talking about other infrastructural projects, Kumar said that forest clearance has been granted for converting the bridge over the Giri River, which connects the Renuka region, into a double-lane bridge. “The construction of the new double-lane bridge is expected to begin within the next one month, which will significantly improve traffic flow and connectivity in the area,” he said.

He said improved road connectivity would boost religious tourism in the region and provide better transport facilities to local residents.

On organisational matters, Vinay Kumar said an important meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is scheduled for February 10. “All district presidents will participate in this meeting, where discussions will be held on the formation of organisational committees down to the block level,” he said, adding that the CM, the Pradesh Congress president and the party in-charge will also be present.

Referring to the ongoing meeting on MLAs’ priorities, Vinay denied any resentment among Congress legislators with the government, saying, “There is no resentment against the government. The legislators have placed their concerns before the government and the priority meeting is one such platform.”

“Party and government are working together for the development of the state, and many more big decisions in public interest will be taken in the coming days,” he added.