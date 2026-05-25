Tenders floated for ₹36-crore first phase construction of Panchkula jail

The Haryana Police Housing Corporation Limited has floated tenders for the first phase of the Panchkula district jail project, to be constructed in Jalouli village at an estimated cost of ₹36 crore. Under this phase, non-residential structures including male and female barracks, a hospital block, security walls and electrical infrastructure will be constructed. Tenders will be accepted until June 10, officials said, adding that once the work begins, it is expected to be completed within two years. (HT File)

Tenders will be accepted until June 10, officials said, adding that once the work begins, it is expected to be completed within two years. Modern security arrangements, including CCTV cameras, fire alarm systems and LED flood lights, have been incorporated into the plan.

For the remaining structures of the jail complex, tenders for the next phases of construction will be floated in due course. The Haryana government had earlier announced plans to establish district jails in Panchkula, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri, besides developing a high-security jail in Rohtak. According to official communications, all upcoming jails in the state will be equipped with modern technological systems to prevent inmates from communicating with the outside world. The government also plans to provide body-worn cameras to jail warders.

According to details, the Panchkula jail will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹86 crore and will have the capacity to house 954 inmates. Spread across nearly 31 acres, the jail will also include a hospital, rainwater harvesting system, factory shed, correctional compound, electrical sub-station, water works, sewage treatment plant, control room, administrative buildings and residential quarters for jail staff and officers. The premises will also have a three-layer security wall system.

Currently, those arrested in Panchkula are lodged in the Ambala jail. Officials said the construction of a district jail in Panchkula will significantly reduce transportation time and improve administrative efficiency for police and jail authorities.