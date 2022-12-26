Tennis: Aryan ousts Janish to enter 2nd round

Haryana’s Aryan Jolly outplayed Chandigarh’s Janish Tamak 6-4, 6-3 in the boys’ U-18 first round of the All-India Tennis Association under-18 National Rankings championship played at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Monday.

Playing in other boys’ U-18 first round matches, Amrat Chaudhary beat Acmejot Singh 6-4, 6-1; Chaitanya Soni ousted Param Sidana 6-3, 7-5; Sachit Thakur got the better of Romair Singh 6-2,6-1 and Shorya Jishtu drubbed Shaurya Veer Balhara 6-1,6-1 to surge ahead in the second round.

Results

Boys’ Under -18 (first round): Aryan Jolly (HR) bt Janish Tamak (CH) 6-4, 6-3; Amrat Chaudhary (PB) bt Acmejot Singh (CH) 6-4,6-1; Chaitanya Soni (CH) bt Param Sidana (PB) 6-3,7-5; Sachit Thakur (CH) bt Romair Singh (PB) 6-2,6-1; Shorya Jishtu (CH) bt Shaurya Veer Balhara (HR) 6-1,6-1.