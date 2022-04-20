Tennis championship: Devvert ousts Vaibhav to enter quarter-finals

Devvert Singh Kadian beat fourth seed Vaibhav Saini in 7-6(3), 6-2 in a boys’ U-16 singles match to enter the quarter-finals of the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being held at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devvert won the first set in a tie-break 7-6(3). In the second set, he maintained his momentum and dominated. Finally, Devvert won the second set and the match. Love Pahal, Anuj Paul, Parmarth and Sumukh also advanced into the quarter-finals.

In the boys’ Under-12 singles pre-quarterfinals, third seed Prabhroop and Yug moved into quarter-finals. Prabhroop blanked Bhavesh 6-0, 6-0 and Yug Raj Mahi beat Mohit 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a three-set marathon match. Ayaan Chandel upset second seed Ribhav Saroha 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 in a three-set match.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Paavni Panwar defeated Kashvi Singh 6-0, 6-0 In the girls’ Under-16 singles pre-quarterfinals tie. Aahana Bhalla advanced into quarters in the girls’ Under-12 singles category by defeating Saisha Rattan 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rupnagar Range DIG, Mohali SSP review security arrangements

Rupnagar Range DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni on Tuesday visited various areas of Mohali to review the security arrangements. Bhullar said during the check, information was gathered about the police force and CCTV cameras available on all escape routes from Mohali. He said more PCRs will be deployed for patrolling in the coming days and checking of vehicles will be intensified. “Similar action will also be taken in other districts of the Rupnagar Range to increase the visibility of the police force,” added Bhullar.

Jimpa conducts surprise check at Mohali admn complex

Punjab revenue and water resources minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Tuesday conducted a surprise check at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76. He checked the attendance of the employees and also interacted with people regarding the functioning of the Suvidha Kendra, Fard Kendra, SDM office, SDM court, Tehsil office and Tehsil court. A naib tehsildar, Amritbir Singh, was found absent, following which the minister sought a written report from SDM Harbans Singh. Speaking to the media, the minister said staff found absent from duty will be held accountable, as unnecessary delays in the functioning of government offices will not be accepted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab FC loses to Gokulam Kerala FC

RoundGlass Punjab FC went down to defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC 1-3 scoreline during the Hero I-League match on Tuesday, which took place at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. The club remains in the third position on the points table, as the first phase of the league draws to a close and six more matches are to be played in the second phase.

40 boxes of countrymade liquor seized in Ambala

The Ambala police seized 40 boxes of countrymade liquor which was being smuggled from Karnal to Punjab from an SUV during a checking on NH-44 near Devinagar village on Tuesday . However, the driver managed to flee. Police said the boxes contained 480 bottles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PU professor gets recognition

Shruti Bedi, professor at University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) of Panjab University (PU), have been recognised as “The Phenomenal She, 2022” by Indian National Bar Association, New Delhi. The Bar association acknowledges 100 women annually for their contribution to various fields like, art, literature, law, beauty and science.

UIAMS organises ethnic day

Panjab University’s Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) organised Ethnic Day on Tuesday to celebrate India’s diversity. Students and faculty members dressed in ethic attire took part in various activities including ramp walk and musical chairs.

Centre for IAS, competitive exams announce admission

The centre for IAS and other competitive examinations, Panjab University (PU), has announced the admission for preparatory course of Punjab Civil Services (Executive) Examination. The last date for submission of applications forms is May 13, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Truck’s conductor decamps with ₹1.35 lakh

A truck’s conductor has been booked for stealing ₹1.35 lakh. The accused has been identified as Gheesa Ram, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. The truck’s driver, also from Charkhi Dadri, said that he had kept the money in the truck and Ram knew about it. On April 16, he had parked it in Transport Area, Sector 26, and gone to eat. However, when he came back, he found that Ram had disappeared with the money. He also alleged that Ram stole his Aadhaar card and toll slip of the truck. A theft case has been registered at Sector 26 police station.