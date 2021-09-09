Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tents, langar, hookah…farmers prepared for a long haul at Karnal protest site
chandigarh news

Tents, langar, hookah…farmers prepared for a long haul at Karnal protest site

Top leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), including Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Baldev Singh Sirsa and Yogendra Yadav, are also camping at the protest site
By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Farmers shout slogans during a gherao of Karnal secretariat, in Karnal on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has made all arrangements for an indefinite protest outside the Karnal’s mini-secretariat, the new epicenter of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, as their talks with the district administration failed for the second consecutive day.

Farmers seem to be ready for a long haul as they have pitched tents, arranged langar, hookahs, medicines, fruits, tea and snacks at the protest site. For entertainment, troupes of Ragini singers are there. Even, CCTV cameras have been installed around the protest site and young volunteers are monitoring the movement of people.

Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), including Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Baldev Singh Sirsa and Yogendra Yadav, are also camping in Karnal to boost the morale of farmers. Hundreds of farmers, including women from different parts of the state, have joined the protest.

Tikait accused the government of forcing farmers to open a new front. “Karnal will be another centre of farmer protest and we will stay here until they accept our demands. More farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will reach Karnal soon,” said Tikait.

RELATED STORIES

“We will end this agitation within five minutes if the government accepts our demands. Now, the ball is in government’s court for how long it wants to see this agitation continue,” said Yogendra Yadav.

However, the protest didn’t have any major impact on the movement of visitors and employees as the rear gates are open. Only employees whose offices are located opposite to the mini-secretariat faced some hardships as the farmers have pitched tents in the parking area.

Scores of farmers, along with Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders, spent the night at the main entrance of the mini-secretariat. Controversial farmer activist from Punjab, Lakha Sidhana, with his supporters also reached Karnal late Tuesday night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cricket: Delhi record huge win over Madhya Pradesh at JP Atray memorial tourney

Two mobile phones recovered from 2 inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail

Thief decamps with cash, mobile phones worth 2.75 lakh from Ludhiana shop

3 govt teachers who beat up 40 Class 11 students in Tohana booked
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP