Tents, langar, hookah…farmers prepared for a long haul at Karnal protest site

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has made all arrangements for an indefinite protest outside the Karnal’s mini-secretariat, the new epicenter of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, as their talks with the district administration failed for the second consecutive day.

Farmers seem to be ready for a long haul as they have pitched tents, arranged langar, hookahs, medicines, fruits, tea and snacks at the protest site. For entertainment, troupes of Ragini singers are there. Even, CCTV cameras have been installed around the protest site and young volunteers are monitoring the movement of people.

Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), including Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Baldev Singh Sirsa and Yogendra Yadav, are also camping in Karnal to boost the morale of farmers. Hundreds of farmers, including women from different parts of the state, have joined the protest.

Tikait accused the government of forcing farmers to open a new front. “Karnal will be another centre of farmer protest and we will stay here until they accept our demands. More farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will reach Karnal soon,” said Tikait.

“We will end this agitation within five minutes if the government accepts our demands. Now, the ball is in government’s court for how long it wants to see this agitation continue,” said Yogendra Yadav.

However, the protest didn’t have any major impact on the movement of visitors and employees as the rear gates are open. Only employees whose offices are located opposite to the mini-secretariat faced some hardships as the farmers have pitched tents in the parking area.

Scores of farmers, along with Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders, spent the night at the main entrance of the mini-secretariat. Controversial farmer activist from Punjab, Lakha Sidhana, with his supporters also reached Karnal late Tuesday night.