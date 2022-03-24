Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Term 2: Punjab board Class 12 exams from April 22, Class 10 from April 29

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Thursday released the term-2 date sheet for classes 10 and 12 exams.
Published on Mar 24, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Class 12 examination will be held from April 22 to May 23, and Class 10 from April 29 to May 19, said the PSEB controller of examination, Janak Raj Mehrok.

For Class 12 students, the first exam will be of home science for humanities and science groups, the second exam will be of music for humanities and the third will be of philosophy for humanities group and accountancy for commerce group.

Geography, sociology, English and economics exams will be conducted on May 4, 5, 6 and 7, respectively, for all the four streams. The mathematics paper will be held on May 21 for all the four streams.

Mehrok said that the examination paper will be of 1.30 hours, 2 hours, 2.30 hours and 3 hours, as per the subject requirements. He said, “An exam will start at 2 pm and will end accordingly as per the subject duration, including 15 minutes for students to read the question paper. Exams will be held at examination centres earmarked by the board.”

