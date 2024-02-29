Terror associate arrested in Sopore

Security forces have arrested a terrorist associate in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla and recovered a hand grenade based on information provided by him, officials said on Wednesday. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Bomie police station and investigation has been initiated. (iStock)

A police spokesperson said that Sopore police, army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserved Police Force’s 179 battalion arrested Arif Hussain Bhat, a resident of Mundji Bomai.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that he was in constant touch with terrorist handlers across the border, the spokesperson added.

