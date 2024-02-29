 Terror associate arrested in Sopore - Hindustan Times
Terror associate arrested in Sopore

Terror associate arrested in Sopore

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 29, 2024 09:58 AM IST

A police spokesperson said that Sopore police, army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserved Police Force’s 179 battalion arrested Arif Hussain Bhat, a resident of Mundji Bomai

Security forces have arrested a terrorist associate in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla and recovered a hand grenade based on information provided by him, officials said on Wednesday.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Bomie police station and investigation has been initiated. (iStock)
During questioning, the accused disclosed that he was in constant touch with terrorist handlers across the border, the spokesperson added.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Bomie police station and investigation has been initiated.

