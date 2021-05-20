Terror case: Tainted J&K DSP Davinder Singh dismissed from service

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh, who was arrested and subsequently chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror case, was on Thursday dismissed from service, an official order said.

Singh was caught with two militants on January 10 on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir. He is in jail at present. The order of dismissal of Singh was given by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

“The lieutenant governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case that the activities of Davinder Singh, deputy superintendent of police (under suspension), are such that warrant his dismissal from service,” reads the order issued by commissioner secretary, general administration department on behalf of Sinha.

Davinder Singh was intercepted when he was travelling on the national highway to Jammu along with two Hizbul Mujahideen commanders Naveed Babu, Rafi Ahmed Rather, according to the security establishment. A third man arrested with them Irfan Shafi Mir was a lawyer. Singh, suspected of going rogue, was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, or UAPA, the anti-terror law.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had stripped him of the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry. Meanwhile two more government teachers have terminated under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India by the lieutenant governor .

Earlier, an assistant professor, naib tehsildar (revenue officer) and two teachers were suspended on similar grounds for anti-national activities.