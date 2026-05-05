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Terror, drugs two hands of same enemy, says J&K lieutenant governor

Manoj Sinha leads padyatra in Budgam, cites drug trafficking as direct threat to national security, announces formation of ‘parents brigade’ to shield youth from addiction.

Published on: May 05, 2026 03:51 pm IST
By Mir Ehsan
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Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday declared the fight against narcotics an extension of the war on terrorism, asserting that drug trafficking and terror funding are “two hands of the same enemy.”

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during the Drug-Free J&K campaign in Budgam on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Speaking during a padyatra (march) in Budgam as part of the 100-day drug-free J&K campaign, Sinha said: “The entire world knows that our neighbour (Pakistan), a major patron of terrorism, is smuggling drugs into Jammu and Kashmir. Drug trafficking and terror funding are no longer separate issues. They are two hands of the same enemy. We must remember that when we fight against drugs, we are also fighting against terror. When we protect our youth, we protect our nation.”

He said the enemy was using narcotics to hollow out the aspirations of the youth and fund radicalisation. He said that drug addiction has shifted from a mere health concern to a national security crisis, noting that every young person lost to addiction represents a loss of strength for the nation’s future workforce and security forces.

With 76 days remaining in the current campaign, Sinha assured the residents of Budgam that the era of impunity for narco-terror elements has ended.

Underscoring this resolve, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached immovable property worth 1.2 crore belonging to Nisar Ahmad Sheikh, a notorious peddler in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area. The seized assets, which include a renovated three-storeyed house and land, were identified as proceeds from illicit drug trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Terror, drugs two hands of same enemy, says J&K lieutenant governor
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Terror, drugs two hands of same enemy, says J&K lieutenant governor
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