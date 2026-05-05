Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday declared the fight against narcotics an extension of the war on terrorism, asserting that drug trafficking and terror funding are “two hands of the same enemy.”

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during the Drug-Free J&K campaign in Budgam on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

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Speaking during a padyatra (march) in Budgam as part of the 100-day drug-free J&K campaign, Sinha said: “The entire world knows that our neighbour (Pakistan), a major patron of terrorism, is smuggling drugs into Jammu and Kashmir. Drug trafficking and terror funding are no longer separate issues. They are two hands of the same enemy. We must remember that when we fight against drugs, we are also fighting against terror. When we protect our youth, we protect our nation.”

He said the enemy was using narcotics to hollow out the aspirations of the youth and fund radicalisation. He said that drug addiction has shifted from a mere health concern to a national security crisis, noting that every young person lost to addiction represents a loss of strength for the nation’s future workforce and security forces.

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{{^usCountry}} To combat this “poison,” Sinha announced the formation of an informal ‘parents brigade’ across villages and cities. This voluntary network of parents, women, and youth will be trained to identify early signs of substance abuse and connect affected families with essential resources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To combat this “poison,” Sinha announced the formation of an informal ‘parents brigade’ across villages and cities. This voluntary network of parents, women, and youth will be trained to identify early signs of substance abuse and connect affected families with essential resources. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Stressing the need for social compassion, Sinha urged the public to eliminate the stigma surrounding addiction, arguing that victims need embrace and care rather than criminalisation. He called upon spiritual leaders, families, and political organisations to break their silence, stating that while law enforcement is vital, the administration cannot win this war without a united society acting as the “eyes and ears” of the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stressing the need for social compassion, Sinha urged the public to eliminate the stigma surrounding addiction, arguing that victims need embrace and care rather than criminalisation. He called upon spiritual leaders, families, and political organisations to break their silence, stating that while law enforcement is vital, the administration cannot win this war without a united society acting as the “eyes and ears” of the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Turning his focus to enforcement, the lieutenant governor issued a 30-day ultimatum to police stations across the Kashmir Valley to identify and neutralise drug cartels. He warned major smugglers that their financial transactions are under constant monitoring and promised that “palaces built with drug money will be razed to the ground.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turning his focus to enforcement, the lieutenant governor issued a 30-day ultimatum to police stations across the Kashmir Valley to identify and neutralise drug cartels. He warned major smugglers that their financial transactions are under constant monitoring and promised that “palaces built with drug money will be razed to the ground.” {{/usCountry}}

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With 76 days remaining in the current campaign, Sinha assured the residents of Budgam that the era of impunity for narco-terror elements has ended.

Underscoring this resolve, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached immovable property worth ₹1.2 crore belonging to Nisar Ahmad Sheikh, a notorious peddler in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area. The seized assets, which include a renovated three-storeyed house and land, were identified as proceeds from illicit drug trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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