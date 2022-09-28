Terror funding Case: SIA raids three places in Poonch, Balakote

Continuing its crackdown on terror funding, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at three places in the border district of Poonch, officials said.

SIA sleuths are being assisted by Poonch police and CRPF personnel.

Poonch SSP, Rohit Baksotra said, “SIA raids are being conducted at three places in Poonch and we are providing requisite assistance to them.”

The SSP, however, refused to share further details.

Officials said the raids are being conducted in the Balakote area of Mendhar sub-division close to the Line of Control and at two places in Poonch town.

Earlier on September 21, the SIA had conducted raids at multiple locations in the Bhatindi in Jammu city and Kulgam districts in South Kashmir.

The raids were linked to a head constable Mohammad Ramzan arrested on the charges of fraud to ascertain if he was also involved in terror financing.

The accused head constable has 16 bank accounts in his name with transactions running into crores. He was also in touch with 10 foreign mobile numbers and had procured a fake passport.

SIA sleuths had then raided the houses of Ramzan and Dubai-based Abu Baker in Kulgam and the Bhatindi area of Jammu city.

Ramzan, arrested recently, was denied bail by a local court because a police report mentioned his 16 bank accounts with transactions of around ₹6 crores and his contact with 10 foreign mobile numbers, which pointed towards the seriousness of the matter.

Ramzan also visited many parts of the country, including Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. He used numerous mobile applications and a VPN (a virtual private network) for communication purposes.

The SIA also found that Ramzan procured several PAN cards using fake documents. He also travelled abroad using forged documents.

Abu Bakr, who lived in Bhatindi, is at large and hiding in Dubai.

During raids at two different locations in Jammu and Kashmir, search parties have seized various incriminating material having a direct bearing on an investigation of the case vis a vis terror funding etc.