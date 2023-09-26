Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Terror module busted in Jammua and Kashmir’s Kulgam

Terror module busted in Jammua and Kashmir’s Kulgam

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Sep 26, 2023 01:48 AM IST

Police said their teams, along with the army (1st Rashtriya Rifles and 9 Rashtriya Rifles) and CRPF (18 battalion and 46 battalion), busted two terror modules by arresting five hybrid terrorists of proscribed LeT

Police busted two Lashkar-e-Taiba terror modules in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and arrested five hybrid terrorists.

A terror module busted in Jammua and Kashmir’s Kulgam. (HT File)

Police said their teams, along with the army (1st Rashtriya Rifles and 9 Rashtriya Rifles) and CRPF (18 battalion and 46 battalion), busted two terror modules by arresting five hybrid terrorists of proscribed LeT. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two pistols, three hand grenades 1 UBGL, two pistol magazine, 12 pistol rounds and 21 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession,” the police spokesperson said in a statement.

The arrested persons have been identified as Aadil Hussain Wani of Poniwah, Suhail Ahmad Dar of Bugam, Aitmad Ahmad Laway of Brazilian Jageer, Mehraj Ahmad Lone of Hawoora and Sabzar Ahmad Khaar of Ghat Redwani Payeen.

“Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and further investigation has been initiated,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP