Terror module busted in Punjab’s Amritsar; IED, pistol recovered

State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, has busted another Pakistan-backed terror module and foiled a major terror plot with the arrest of one accused and recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) packed in a metallic case with a remote control, along with a foreign-made pistol and ammunition, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday. IED and weapon seized by cops. (HT)

The accused has been identified as Shubham Kumar alias Shubham Srivastav, a resident of village Sarosa in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

The development comes a day after Punjab Police busted a Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror module with the arrest of its operative Rahul Kumar alias Gaju of Amritsar and recovered an RDX-based IED from his possession.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that Shubham was in contact with a Pakistan-based handler through encrypted platforms. The terror consignment had been pushed across the border and retrieved from a designated location on the outskirts of Amritsar.

“The IED was intended for targeted attacks in multiple states, including Punjab and Delhi,” the DGP said, adding that further investigations are underway to dismantle the entire network.

Sharing details, AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said police had received specific intelligence that an IED and weapons were sent from Pakistan via drone and retrieved by Indian associates to carry out blasts in Punjab, Delhi and other parts of the country.

Acting swiftly, special teams launched an operation and arrested Shubham Kumar from an abandoned area near Dargarh on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road. The IED and pistol were recovered from his possession.

The probe has revealed that the accused was allegedly radicalised and had travelled from Uttar Pradesh to Amritsar after being promised a lucrative amount by his handler. Further investigation is ongoing.

An FIR has been registered under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 25(1)(d) of the Arms Act at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar.

Five pistols seized during anti-gangster drive

Amritsar Commissionerate police have busted an arms trafficking module with the arrest of two persons and recovery of five sophisticated pistols under the ongoing anti-gangster drive, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Arora (25), a resident of Gilwali Gate, Amritsar, and Harpreet Singh alias Happy (24), a resident of village Meerakot Kalan. The recovered weapons include three 9mm Glock pistols and two .30 bore pistols.

Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms. Illegal arms consignments were allegedly sent via drones and further supplied on the directions of their handlers.

Further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages of the network, he added.

Commissioner of police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on specific intelligence, police teams conducted a well-planned operation and apprehended Rohit Arora, an associate of gangster Sonu Kangla. Three pistols — one Glock and two .30 bore — were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, based on Rohit’s disclosure statement, Harpreet Singh alias Happy was also arrested and two Glock pistols were recovered from him.

Both accused are habitual offenders with previous cases registered under the Arms Act, NDPS Act, Prisons Act and for snatching at gunpoint. They were allegedly involved in narco-arms smuggling to make quick money, the CP said.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 25, 6, 7 and 8 of the Arms Act at Police Station Gate Hakima, Amritsar.