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Terror-gangster nexus busted, two held: Punjab Police

Terror-gangster nexus busted, two held: Punjab Police

Published on: May 18, 2026 05:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, The Punjab Police on Monday said it has busted a transnational terror-gangster nexus with the arrest of two of its operatives and recovered three illegal pistols along with 11 live cartridges from their possession.

Terror-gangster nexus busted, two held: Punjab Police

Those arrested have been identified as Anuraj alias Gaurav Masih and Ankush, both residents of Phillaur in Jalandhar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Ankush is a habitual offender and was previously booked under an attempt to murder case registered at Goraya police station.

Apart from recovering weapons, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle , which they were using for criminal activities.

Investigation revealed that the arrested accused were acting on directions of foreign-based handlers operating from Germany and Dubai, UAE, and had been assigned high-profile targeted shootings.

Their timely arrest has successfully averted potentially serious criminal activities, the DGP said, adding that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of this network to identify other associates involved.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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