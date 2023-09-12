Terrorist gunned down, soldier, army dog lay down lives in Rajouri encounter

A terrorist was gunned and a soldier an army dog laid down their lives in an encounter in Narla area of Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.

A 6-year-old female Labrador, Kent was deployed with 21 Army Dog Unit. (HT Photo)

They added that two army jawans and one special police officer (SPO) were also injured during the encounter.

“One terrorist was killed. A soldier and an army dog ‘Kent’ were martyred and three others, two soldiers and an SPO, were injured in the ensuing encounter,” said additional director general of police Mukesh Singh.

Official sources said that acting on specific inputs, a joint team of army and special operations group (SOG) of police cordoned the area in Narla village.

“The terrorists opened fire at the search team which was retaliated and encounter started,” they said.

The border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed several encounters this year, resulting in the killing of about 26 terrorists and 10 security personnel.

Most of the terrorists were killed while attempting to sneak into Indian territory from across the border, according to officials.

Army dog killed while shielding handler

“Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. She came under heavy hostile fire of the terrorists. While shielding her handler, she laid down her own life in the best traditions of the Indian Army,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

A 6-year-old female Labrador, Kent was deployed with 21 Army Dog Unit.

On September 6, security forces had foiled an infiltration bid and killed two terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mandi area of Poonch district.

On September 4, a terrorist was killed and a policeman injured during an encounter in Reasi district’s Chassana area.

