Terrorist hideout busted in Poonch, cache of arms, ammunition seized

Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch and recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, a police official said.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Based on intelligence inputs about the presence of a cache of warlike stores, an operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the upper reaches of Nabana village in Poonch district.”

The seizure included two AK assault rifles, seven AK magazines, a pistol, five Chinese grenades and 69 rounds of ammunition.