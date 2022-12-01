Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Terrorist hideout busted in Poonch, cache of arms, ammunition seized

Terrorist hideout busted in Poonch, cache of arms, ammunition seized

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:38 AM IST

Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch and recovered a large cache of arms and explosives

The seizure included two AK assault rifles, seven AK magazines, a pistol, five Chinese grenades and 69 rounds of ammunition. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Poonch/jammu

Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch and recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, a police official said.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Based on intelligence inputs about the presence of a cache of warlike stores, an operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the upper reaches of Nabana village in Poonch district.”

The seizure included two AK assault rifles, seven AK magazines, a pistol, five Chinese grenades and 69 rounds of ammunition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP