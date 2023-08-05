Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri
Aug 05, 2023 10:51 PM IST
Additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said, “An encounter started during a cordon and search operation by the security forces at Gundha-Khawas village in Budhal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. According to feedback from the ground, one terrorist has been killed so far.”
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that a terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Rajouri district.
Additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said, “An encounter started during a cordon and search operation by the security forces at Gundha-Khawas village in Budhal area. According to feedback from the ground, one terrorist has been killed so far.”
Sources said another terrorist has been cordoned. Further details were awaited.