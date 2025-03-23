Terror-related cases: Police conduct raids in Bandipora

Police on Saturday conducted raids in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district at multiple locations in the terror-related cases of proscribed and banned organisations. Police on Saturday conducted raids in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district at multiple locations in the terror-related cases of proscribed and banned organisations. (HT File)

Police said these raids were conducted in Bandipora town, Naidkhai and Sumbal Sonawari. “The searches were conducted at the house of Bashir Ahmad Bhat of Bhat Mohlla Sumbal, Sajad Ahad Nawoo of Naidkhai both suspected OGW’s/suspect activists of banned organisations of JKDFP and JK People’s league in connection with investigation of case FIR No.7/2024 &62/2024 Police station Sumbal,” the police spokesman said adding that more searches were also conducted in the residential houses of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh of Bagh Bandipora and Ghulam Mohammad Waza of Ward 4 Plan Bandipora both suspected OGW’s/suspect activists of banned organisations of Tehreek e Hurriyat in connection with investigation of Case FIR No.04/2024 of PS Bandipora.

Police spokesman said that a house search was also conducted at Vigpara under UAPA.

“The searches were conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate. Nothing incriminating was recovered from the suspects. All the suspects have been questioned. The cases pertain to handlers of terrorist /secessionist organisations sitting /operating from across the border hatching a criminal conspiracy with members of proscribed terrorist organizations operating in the Union Territory of J&K,” he said.

The spokesman said that the raids were also conducted on the suspected location of those who have created new modules of OGWs for aiding, abetting and harbouring a variety of logistic support to terrorist organizations with an intention to further accelerate terrorist and unlawful activities in J&K. “The investigation is aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the UT by not only identifying over ground workers (OGWs) supporting and abetting terrorism but by ensuring legal action as envisaged by the law of the land,” he added.