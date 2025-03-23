Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Terror-related cases: Police conduct raids in Bandipora

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 23, 2025 08:50 AM IST

“The searches were conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate. Nothing incriminating was recovered from the suspects,” he said. Police on Saturday conducted raids in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district at multiple locations in the terror-related cases of proscribed and banned organisations.

Police on Saturday conducted raids in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district at multiple locations in the terror-related cases of proscribed and banned organisations.

share
Police on Saturday conducted raids in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district at multiple locations in the terror-related cases of proscribed and banned organisations. (HT File)
Police on Saturday conducted raids in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district at multiple locations in the terror-related cases of proscribed and banned organisations. (HT File)

Police said these raids were conducted in Bandipora town, Naidkhai and Sumbal Sonawari. “The searches were conducted at the house of Bashir Ahmad Bhat of Bhat Mohlla Sumbal, Sajad Ahad Nawoo of Naidkhai both suspected OGW’s/suspect activists of banned organisations of JKDFP and JK People’s league in connection with investigation of case FIR No.7/2024 &62/2024 Police station Sumbal,” the police spokesman said adding that more searches were also conducted in the residential houses of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh of Bagh Bandipora and Ghulam Mohammad Waza of Ward 4 Plan Bandipora both suspected OGW’s/suspect activists of banned organisations of Tehreek e Hurriyat in connection with investigation of Case FIR No.04/2024 of PS Bandipora.

Police spokesman said that a house search was also conducted at Vigpara under UAPA.

“The searches were conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate. Nothing incriminating was recovered from the suspects. All the suspects have been questioned. The cases pertain to handlers of terrorist /secessionist organisations sitting /operating from across the border hatching a criminal conspiracy with members of proscribed terrorist organizations operating in the Union Territory of J&K,” he said.

The spokesman said that the raids were also conducted on the suspected location of those who have created new modules of OGWs for aiding, abetting and harbouring a variety of logistic support to terrorist organizations with an intention to further accelerate terrorist and unlawful activities in J&K. “The investigation is aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the UT by not only identifying over ground workers (OGWs) supporting and abetting terrorism but by ensuring legal action as envisaged by the law of the land,” he added.

copy
Share Via
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On