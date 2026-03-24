ChandigarhL Tewari flags non-functional ventilators at GMCH in Lok Sabha

The Union health and family welfare ministry acknowledged in the Lok Sabha that only 35 out of 99 ventilators supplied to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 are functional, MP Manish Tewari said on Monday. The MP, who sought to know whether it was due to maintenance and spare part issues, shortages of ventilators, technicians and trained staff at the trauma centre, later said, “Something is seriously a miss in Chandigarh’s health infrastructure. Either the UT administration is not providing the data to the Union ministry or the ministry is concealing it.” GMCH in Sector 32, Chandigarh. (HT File)

He also inquired about the shortage of nursing and paramedical staff in hospital and the steps being taken to strengthen critical care infrastructure, but, according to him, no specific data was shared by the ministry.

“On an average, our office receives about five requests daily for providing ventilators for patients across the hospitals in Chandigarh. This itself highlights the gravity of the problem. Why should people have to reach out to an MP for a critical care essentiality like a ventilator if the system is functioning and enough functional ventilators are available,” he underscored.