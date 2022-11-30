TGT recruitment: Written exam on January 8, 29

The written test for recruitment of trained graduate teachers (TGTs) on contractual basis will be held on January 8 and 29, as per the schedule released by the UT education department on Wednesday.

The education department is in process of recruiting 90 TGT teachers under Samgra Shiksha Scheme and has received 8,336 applications. As per the schedule, the written examination of TGT applicants of Hindi, science (non-medical), Punjabi and English will be held on January 8. For applicants who have applied for social science, science (medical) and maths, the test is scheduled on January 29.

For written examination scheduled on January 8, applicants can download their e-admit cards from January 4 to 7, while those who will appear on January 29 can download it from January 25 to 28. No interview will be conducted and a merit list will be prepared based on marks secured in the written examination.

Subject-wise vacancies

Vacancies have been announced for 17 TGT English teachers, three for Hindi, two for Punjabi, 17 for mathematics, 31 for science (non-medical), four for science (medical) and 16 for social studies. As many as 42 of the 90 vacancies are for the general candidates, while the rest are reserved.

The department will also conduct the written examination for recruitment of 158 junior basic teachers (JBTs) on December 10.