Thapar University Patiala falls under ambit of RTI Act

The Punjab State Information Commission (SIC) has declared Thapar University, Patiala, as “public authority” under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, and directed it to provide required information to the appellant.

An official spokesperson said RTI activist Akash Verma sought information, but the university refused the same stating that the university was not in the ambit of the RTI. Verma approached the commission on December 24 last year by filing an appeal against the order passed by the institution.

The spokesperson said that Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology was established by the then Pepsu government in 1955 following an agreement with the Mohini Thapar Charitable Trust. Besides funds, land was provided by the erstwhile Pepsu government free of cost for the establishment of the institute. The state government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) also gave grants to the institution.

Disposing of the activist’s appeal, the commission referred to a decision of the Supreme Court and declared the university a “public authority”.