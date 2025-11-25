The interplay of faith & politics at Anandpur Sahib special session

Although the special assembly session was convened to solemnly commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Teg Bahadur, that didn’t deter politicians from indulging in politics. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the special Punjab Vidhan Sabha session at Anandpur Sahib on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As the House passed resolutions paying homage to the Guru’s sacrifice, the session took a turn to politics with opposition and ruling AAP leaders raising pressing issues including the reports of 131st amendment in the constitution diluting Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh, dilution of Punjab rights over Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and attempts to restructure of senate, an elected body of the Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa began his speech by paying tributes to the supreme sacrifice of Guru Teg Bahadur and said it is a moving testament to his unwavering commitment to the principles of freedom of religion and human dignity.

But soon Bajwa turned his attention towards issues of the PU senate, reports of the 131st amendment in the constitution diluting Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh and attempts to dilute Punjab’s share in BBMB. In a veiled attack on the BJP-led Centre, Bajwa said attempts were being made to “rewrite history”.

“Attempts are being made to rewrite our history. We need to be alert. You see, every day, Punjab’s patience is being tested. Punjabis need to stand united and protect their rights as the government in the Centre is making repeated attempts to infringe upon them while testing the political waters in the state. The government in the Centre is not paying the rural development fund and other accruals over the food grain procurement,” Bajwa added.

Pathankot MLA and BJP state unit president Ashwani Sharma countered Bajwa and said that he was not expecting LoP to indulge in politics by blaming the Centre for the issues which had not occurred. “The supreme sacrifice by the Guru was to protect the practitioners of the Sanatan Dharma,” he added.

Will not let go of our rights: Mann

CM Bhagwant Mann, in his speech, said that his government would foil all attempts by the Centre to trample on Punjab’s rights, despite repeated attempts.

“They (Centre) have made such attempts many times have but we have not bowed to the pressure, and they have receded,” said the referring to the proposal by the Centre to bring in amendment 131 to dilute Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh.

“Punjab apna haq nahi chadega, (Punjab will not surrender its rights)” he said, adding that be it the waters of the state, Chandigarh as a capital of the state, BBMB or diluting the elected body senate.

Bains moves resolution

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains tabled an official resolution to pay homage to the Ninth Guru’s unparalleled and supreme sacrifice for the rights and religious freedom of all people.

The resolution was passed unanimously. While addressing the House, Bains also remembered Guru Sahib’s devoted Sikhs— Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala Ji.

“This sacred soil of Anandpur Sahib, which Sri Guru Teg Bahadur ji purchased and founded, naming it ‘Chak Nanaki’ after his mother, is the land from where the Guru Sahib embarked on his final journey to Delhi. It is here that the Kashmir Pandits came to the Guru Sahib with their plea for justice,” said Bains, who is also Anandpur Sahib MLA.

“I am lucky for being elected from here to serve the holy land,” he said in the House.

Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora also slammed the Centre’s attempts to usurp Punjab’s rights. “We will not let this happen,” they said.

Congress MLA from Bholath, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, interrupted the CM when he began his speech, seeking time from the speaker to raise the issues concerning the state.

“It is nothing but lip service to the supreme sacrifice, while their actions remain in stark contradiction to the Guru’s timeless philosophy,” he said.

“The AAP government is indulging in fake encounters, imposing draconian laws such as the NSA, suppressing dissent in Punjab, and crushing human rights and gagging the media,” Khaira added.

Ayali demands Amritpal’s release

SAD MLA from Dakha Manpreet Singh Ayali demanded the release of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikh prisoners. ”When we are commemorating the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur, who was the epitome of protecting human rights, how can we not demand the release of Sikh prisoners?” he said.

Those who attended the special session include AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita and former deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia. Rajya Sabha members Balbir Singh Seechewal and Vikramjit Singh Sahney. Lok Sabha MPs Malwinder Singh Kang and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Raj Kumar Chhabewal, also attended the session. Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also attended the session. Folk singer Satinder Sartaj, who has sung the theme song for the 350th martyrdom day, also attended the session.

Sidelights

Nijjar credits AAP ideology for political foray

AAP’s Amritsar south MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar said he owes his entry into politics to the Aam Aadmi Party’s ideology. He said in the House that he was busy in the medical profession and engaged in the works of the Chief Khalsa Diwan and never wanted to be in politics. “However, the pro-people ideology of AAP impressed me, and I took a plunge,” he said.

Barefooted Bains

Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, who is MLA from Anandpur Sahib, walked barefoot in and around the venue of the special session. Before entering the make-shift venue, he bowed at the entrance.

Pargat seeks clarification

Congress MLA Pargat Singh launched a sharp attack on CM Mann, raising objections to the proposal presented during the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to declare three cities as “holy.” Pargat said that though CM has failed to clearly specify whether he was referring to the corridors or the entire cities. Mann explained that there had previously been no official government order and that people had voluntarily refrained from such activities within the corridors. Now, according to him, the House is only giving official recognition to this practice.