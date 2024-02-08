The rise and fall of Raka Ghirra

Raka Ghirra joined the services of the Punjab Police in 2001 when she joined as an inspector on compassionate grounds. Her husband, a former DSP with the Punjab Police, had died in a road accident. She had initially joined in the wireless wing of the police. She spent seven years with the Mohali police and was seen as close to senior officers due to her husband. (HT File)

She was the first woman SHO of the Punjab Police and went on to become a deputy superintendent of police in the year 2007. As she donned the khaki, a lot many aspirants seeking to be women officers used to look up to her as an inspiration to join the police force until 2011 when the corruption case was registered against her by the CBI.

She spent seven years with the Mohali police and was seen as close to senior officers due to her husband. She held the charge of the station house officer of police station Mullanpur in 2004 and was later transferred to Sohana police station in 2006. In 2007, she was transferred to police station, Phase VII and for a short period, also held the charge of SHO of a police station in Fatehgarh Sahib.

She held the charge of SHO of four police stations and DSP on two public dealing posts continuously for five years prior to her arrest. She retired in the year 2022.

Will challenge the decision: Defence counsel

Even as the CBI court passed a scathing judgment sentencing former Punjab police DSP to six years in corruption case, defence counsel in the case SPS Bhullar stated they will be filing an appeal against the conviction in the higher court.

31 prosecution witnesses examined

In the 123-page-long judgement, the prosecution examined as many as 31 witnesses.