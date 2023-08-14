Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man switches gold ring with brass one, police launch manhunt

Ludhiana: Man switches gold ring with brass one, police launch manhunt

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 14, 2023 11:44 PM IST

Vishal Sehgal, owner of Natasha Jewellers, said that an individual entered his store, posing as a potential customer eager to explore their range of gold rings. He meticulously evaluated several pieces, gaining the jeweller’s trust

A theft at a jeweller store in Sarafa Bazar came to the fore when a man, on the pretext of buying jewellery, replaced a 5gm gold ring with brass one, police said on Monday.

The incident recently came to the knowledge of the jeweller during a stock check.

Sehgal elaborated that the man left the store for to withdraw cash from an ATM, but did not come back.

Upon scrutiny of his inventory later, Sehgal found a brass ring in a box that originally contained a 5gm gold ring.

Sehgal filed an official complaint at Division number 4 police station. Police started investigation and visuals from CCTV revealed the man exchanging the gold ring with its brass imitation.

SHO Gurjit Singh said that they have launched a manhunt to trace the man. He said that an FIR will be filed after recording the statements.

