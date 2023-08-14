Ludhiana: Man switches gold ring with brass one, police launch manhunt

A theft at a jeweller store in Sarafa Bazar came to the fore when a man, on the pretext of buying jewellery, replaced a 5gm gold ring with brass one, police said on Monday. The incident recently came to the knowledge of the jeweller during a stock check. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Vishal Sehgal, owner of Natasha Jewellers, said that an individual entered his store, posing as a potential customer eager to explore their range of gold rings. He meticulously evaluated several pieces, gaining the jeweller’s trust.

Sehgal elaborated that the man left the store for to withdraw cash from an ATM, but did not come back.

Upon scrutiny of his inventory later, Sehgal found a brass ring in a box that originally contained a 5gm gold ring.

Sehgal filed an official complaint at Division number 4 police station. Police started investigation and visuals from CCTV revealed the man exchanging the gold ring with its brass imitation.

SHO Gurjit Singh said that they have launched a manhunt to trace the man. He said that an FIR will be filed after recording the statements.