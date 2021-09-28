Theft in doctor’s house in Sector 19: Accused security guard still at large

The police are yet to arrest the security guard, who is suspected to have stolen around ₹7 lakh cash along with gold jewellery and documents from a doctor’s house in Sector 19.

The police are carrying out raids in search of suspect Rinku, 27, who had left the house on September 25, telling complainant Dr Rajesh Rana’s wife that he was going to meet a friend.

Dr Rana, who is posted at the civil hospital in Manimajra, told the police that Rinku hails from Ahmedabad and worked as a security guard at a hospital and used to stay at his house in Sector 19.

Dr Rana told the police that he had got Rinku home when he was about 10 years old and for the last 14 years, he had been staying with them. He had him educated and employed as a security guard at the hospital. Rinku also used to also take care of the household work for the Ranas.

Police said that as per the doctor, Rinku was married. Police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area as the accused had allegedly switched off the cameras installed in the house before committing the crime. The police are tracking his mobile phone, but so far they have failed to make any breakthrough.

The theft came to light on September 26, when Rana’s wife opened the locker and found ₹7 lakh cash, along with three gold rings, FD certificate amounting to ₹1.5 lakh missing.

Dr Rana, who was in Goa for a conference, had received a call from his wife informing him that accused Rinku had left home saying that he was going to meet a friend on September 25, but had not returned.

Dr Rana alleged that the accused had given his wife a sandwich that day after which she had fallen asleep. He suspects that the accused had mixed some sedatives in the sandwich.

The police said that the accused was aware where the keys of the locker were kept and after the theft, he had left the keys back in the same place to avoid being caught. The mobile phone of the accused was also switched off. A case under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.