Theft of transformers: Bajwa seeks Punjab govt’s explanation
Chandigarh : Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday demanded an explanation from the Punjab government for the theft of 12,000 transformers in 2020-21 that caused a loss of ₹52.51 crore in the five zones of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).
Bajwa said this huge loss to the PSPCL, which is already reeling under a heavy financial debt of nearly ₹18,000 crore, is alarming and shows lack of concern of the officials for the public property as well as the absence of corrective action by the government. “It is still more worrisome to know that the menace of theft of properties of the PSPCL has become all the more serious as it has started costing the corporation ₹50 crore per annum,” he said in a statement.
The Congress leader said that apart from inconvenience to the public in general, it is also a big drain on the corporation laden with huge financial debts.
He said it appears that after a casual reaction to the theft and registration of an FIR, no steps are taken to go to the root cause of the problem. Besides 45,000-50,000 employees of the PSPCL, there is the vigilance wing of the corporation, presently headed by a DGP-rank officer with a large contingent of personnel under his supervision, and an establishment of anti-theft police stations across the state to check the crimes related to electricity theft and protection of properties of the PSPCL, he said.
The leader of opposition said that all this proves the lackadaisical approach of the officials of the corporation and raises a question mark on the working of the vigilance wing tasked with the responsibility of safeguarding the interests of the PSPCL.
Section of SAD leaders to meet on Aug 20 in Sangrur
Amid the turmoil created in the Shiromani Akali Dal following the recommendations of the Jhundan panel report and the subsequent dismantling of the party's organisational structure by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, a section of SAD leaders are expected to meet in Sangrur on August 20 to discuss the “way forward for party's betterment.” The party leaders will meet on the day after a rally fixed to mark the barsi of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.
Three held for selling cars meant for scrap in Punjab
Fatehgarh Sahib : Punjab Police have arrested three persons, including a Mansa-based scrap dealer, for fraudulently selling scrapped cars after tampering with their chassis numbers and getting them registered as legitimate vehicles, to customers in Punjab and other states. Puneet Trading Company owner Puneet Goyal is absconding and police teams have launched a hunt to arrest him, Deputy inspector general of police, Ropar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.
5,000 default in payment of ₹3.50 crore water, sewerage bills in Karnal
Over 5,000 owners of commercial and residential buildings of Smart City Karnal did not pay their water supply and sewerage bills amounting to Rs 3.50 crore for the past few years, forcing the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to prepare a list of defaulters. The officials have prepared a list of the defaulting residents and notices are being issued to them for the immediate recovery of the dues.
Inmate who accused jail staff of engraving ‘gangster’ booked
Ferozepur: An inmate lodged at Ferozepur central jail, who charged security personnel on the jail premises for using a hot iron rod on hTarsem Singh'sbody and forcibly engraving word “gangster”, was booked by Ferozepur police on Wednesday late night. A native of village Mirzapur in Kapurthala district, Tarsem Singh, booked in 15 cases under attempt to murder, arms act, robbery, drugs trafficking is lodged as undertrial at central jail here.
4 members of ISI-backed terror module sent to police remand
Four members of a terror module operated by Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla and Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh, who were arrested on August 14 from Delhi, were produced before the Mohali court. During their production in the court, the police sought 10 days police remand and the court granted 5 days remand to be produced again on August 23. The four members were held with three hand grenades, arms and ammunition from Delhi.
